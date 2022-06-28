Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Cowen

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RHHBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.67.

RHHBY opened at $42.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. Roche has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

