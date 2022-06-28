Rockland Trust Co. Buys 545 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

