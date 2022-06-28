Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 535 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

