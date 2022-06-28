Rockland Trust Co. Sells 216 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.39. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

