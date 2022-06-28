Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.06.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.66 and its 200-day moving average is $267.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.