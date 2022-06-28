Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Matthew Gline Sells 19,855 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,170.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70.

On Monday, April 25th, Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $32,674.56.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $163,040.24.

ROIV stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

