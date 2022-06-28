Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $229,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $15,031,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Unity Software by 176.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 100,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.64.

NYSE:U opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

