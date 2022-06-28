Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases New Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDC opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

