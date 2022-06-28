Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

