Royal Bank of Canada Raises STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$10.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STEP. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$4.79 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$5.85. The firm has a market cap of C$326.70 million and a PE ratio of -29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.98.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

