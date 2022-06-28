RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.99

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.99 ($40.41) and traded as low as €36.78 ($39.13). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €37.42 ($39.81), with a volume of 3,442,968 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.99.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)
