Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

