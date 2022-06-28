SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,400 shares during the quarter. SailPoint Technologies accounts for about 3.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.25% of SailPoint Technologies worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

