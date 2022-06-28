Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,855,977 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a PE ratio of 176.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.