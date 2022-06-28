Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,855,977 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.