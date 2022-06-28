Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.67.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

