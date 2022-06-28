Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1,448.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $84,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,232,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $334,328,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 89.4% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

