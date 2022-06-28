Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.02 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM stock opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.49 and its 200 day moving average is $202.67. The firm has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a PE ratio of 176.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $157,485,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,484,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 572,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,646,000 after buying an additional 251,077 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $185,880,000 after buying an additional 186,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.