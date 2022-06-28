Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $11.84 on Monday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

