Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Get Samsara alerts:

NYSE IOT opened at $11.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.