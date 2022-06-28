Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.80% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9,209.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

