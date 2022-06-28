Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Raised by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,764 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77.

