Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

