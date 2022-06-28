Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after buying an additional 805,836 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after buying an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,735,000 after buying an additional 221,309 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,553,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,528,000 after buying an additional 160,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,038,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

