Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

