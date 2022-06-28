Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,442 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 607,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the period.

SCHZ opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

