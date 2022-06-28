Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Retirement Planning Group’s 4th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 39,831.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.58% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $95,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after buying an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,872,000 after buying an additional 255,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.