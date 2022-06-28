Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.