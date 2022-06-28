Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 12.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.52% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $118,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

