Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,763 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 518,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after buying an additional 279,748 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 128,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 59,023 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 415,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 209,855 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

