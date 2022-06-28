Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,023 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

