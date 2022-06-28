Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Boosted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,561 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.