Scotiabank Trims Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Target Price to C$37.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Saturday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Neighbourly Pharmacy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NBLY stock opened at C$24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.83. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$20.65 and a 52 week high of C$40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$838.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.52.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

