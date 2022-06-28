Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $71.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.