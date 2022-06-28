Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for H.B. Fuller in a report issued on Friday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE FUL opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.60. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.