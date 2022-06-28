Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Up 5.9%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 2,644,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,982,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.82.
Senseonics Company Profile (NYSE:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
