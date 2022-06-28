Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Up 5.9%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 2,644,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,982,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Senseonics ( NYSE:SENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 253.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

