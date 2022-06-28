Sequent Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 13.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 94,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average of $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

