Share Buyback Plan Authorized by Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Board of Directors

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.23.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

