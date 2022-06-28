Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

Shares of SBSW opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

