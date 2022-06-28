Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $350.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $343.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $189.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.57.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

