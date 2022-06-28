Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SLP opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $979.84 million, a PE ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $959,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at $199,524,855.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after buying an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

