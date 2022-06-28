Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,310 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

