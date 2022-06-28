Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $133.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

