Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 905.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $244.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.09 and a 200-day moving average of $235.72. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

