Sitrin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises 4.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPC opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

