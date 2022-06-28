Sitrin Capital Management LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,232,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $334,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.4% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.03, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

