Sitrin Capital Management LLC Takes $6.10 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. American International Group comprises about 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,606,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

