Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises approximately 8.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Smartsheet worth $28,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $449,865. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

