Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Trading Down 9.4%

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.16 and last traded at 2.16. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.16.

Get Smoore International alerts:

Smoore International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMORF)

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.