SOL Capital Management CO Buys 50 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $300.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.27 and a 200-day moving average of $338.59. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.